Auditions Notice: Lord of the Flies

Think you have what it takes to entertain the Tri-State on one of the most popular stages in town?

BOOM:

The Evansville Civic Theatre is excited to announce auditions for:

LORD OF THE FLIES

by William Golding

adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams

During an unnamed time of war, a plane carrying a group of British schoolboys is shot down over the Pacific. The pilot of the plane is killed, but many of the boys survive the crash and find themselves deserted on an uninhabited island, alone without adult supervision, where they find that the monsters they fear may be themselves.

‘Maybe there is a beast… maybe it’s only us.’

‘What I mean is… maybe it’s only us…’

WHEN

Friday, July 26, 6-9pm

Saturday, July 27, 10am-1pm

CALLBACKS- Sunday, July 28, 3-6pm

*If you absolutely cannot make these dates, please contact the director at the email below to discuss options.

WHERE

First Ave Presbyterian Church, upstairs fellowship hall.

418 N. First Ave.

(Please park in back gravel lot.)

We are getting an early start on this one, so that we can cast, get permission letters to parents for those under 18, get scripts in hand, and students can start familiarizing themselves with lines before we begin. We will start right at the close of HARVEY.

CASTING

-While the original novel told of many boys, the play has condensed the characters down to about a dozen boys, all Jr. High School to High School aged, or can play that age range. Regardless of the ages of the characters in the book, I am willing to be flexible in age casting.

-There is one role for a boy of about 6-10 years old.

-The role of PIGGY is to be played by a student who is somewhat heavy-set.

-While I am looking for boys to fill the parts, per the original story, I am willing to consider casting girls in roles, but they WILL be playing boys, should they be cast.

-Boys wishing to be considered for JACK, the main antagonist of the play, must be willing to appear onstage with his shirt off, as he particularly goes the most primal throughout the show, per the script. Other actors may be asked to, depending on the the comfort levels of both the actors and parents.

*A note on content- This play contains some gruesome scenes: the murder of some characters, a pilot’s corpse, and the killing of a pig. Fake blood will be used onstage.

**It is highly recommend by the director that all those planning to audition familiarize themselves with the story, whether by reading the book or at least finding the plot and central characters online.

WHAT TO EXPECT

-Auditions will consist of cold-reads from the script. All those wishing to audition will be given one or two short monologue excerpts to perform as well. They will be handed out at the beginning of auditions.

-Rehearsal schedule will be discussed at auditions.

-Parents are welcome to watch!

SHOW DATES

October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.

*October 17 and 18 we will be performing school shows in the morning for various local schools.

Any other questions may be sent to the director at kroach@evansvillecivictheatre.org

I would LOVE to see you on stage as I shoot the #SneakPeek!

Let me know if you’re auditioning so I can say, “Break a leg!”

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments