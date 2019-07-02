Auditions for “2 Across” Presented by ECT Underground Series

Area actors (and those who’ve been thinking about getting in the mix)…pay attention:

We are excited to announce auditions for the season opener at the Civic Underground, directed by Paula Sue Petrig-Kempf!

The Show:

2 Across by Jerry Mayer

Two strangers, a man and a woman, board a San Francisco BART train at 4:30 a.m. They’re alone in the car, each is married, both are doing the New York Times crossword. She’s an organized, sensible psychologist. He’s a free-spirited, unemployed ad exec. She is a crossword pro, he always quits. When he tosses his puzzle away, she snaps, “Crosswords are a metaphor for life, those who finish, succeed, those who don’t, fail.” Now he vows to finish. Why? He’s a competitor and she happens to be lovely. This starts an eighty-minute ride described by critics as “Hilarious,” “Witty,” “Romantic,” “Poignant,” and “Wonderfully entertaining.” Two opposites in an enclosed space, attacking each other’s values but also being swayed and intrigued by them. They each have serious life problems that the other helps solve. Their trip is filled with unpredictable, but believable, surprises, even a passionate kissing embrace or two. As the train ride ends, it’s obvious each of them has been changed for the better.

Wednesday July 10 and Thursday July 11 at 6 pm

Location: Evansville Civic Theater

The show will be performed September 5-8 at a TBA location.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

Please bring a list of all potential conflicts.

Cast:

He and She, who eventually exchange names can be forties to mid fifties. Each is the kind of person the other has always found irritating. At first they are worlds apart on everything, but as the trip continues, they begin to relax and enjoy each other, even as they argue about their differences. Is it possible to believe that you could find the love on an eighty minute rapid transit ride? The humor comes from their extreme differences, with each trying to change the other for the better as they struggle to finish their crosswords before the end of the line.

She is Catholic, Structured, responsible, a good mother and usually right. She’s an achiever whose standards are high and her patience is low. As a psychologist, she’s blunt and honest. She a law abider and a ruler follower. Everything she attempts she does well, except for one thing, she’s got a lot to learn about how to have fun

He is Jewish and a paradox. He’s part free spirit, part executive, part dreamer, part good son, part Peter Pan. During the trip, each time She decides He is a flake, he does something that wins her total admiration or he makes her laugh, which she’s not used to. About two thirds through their journey, He decides that they were meant for each other. Not all he’s got to do is convince Her of that.

Please feel free to contact the director or post to the audition notice with questions.

**BONUS**

I’m usually at the first Tech/Dress Rehearsal to shoot a #SneakPeek, so you might catch your performance right here on 44News!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments