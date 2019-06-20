Aubrey’s Song Foundation Seeking Volunteers

Aubrey’s Song Foundation is seeking volunteers to present an education program for middle and high school students.

The presentation, Eating Disorders Awareness & Prevention, seeks to educate young people around the risks and signs of eating disorders and the impact of social and media influences on body image.

Volunteers will be trained in August by Foundation board members who specialize in working with patients with eating disorders and coordinated by our office.

Presentations coordinated through the Foundation office. Those interested in volunteering for this and/or other volunteer opportunities may call 270-852-6514 or email info@aubreyssong.org for more information and complete a volunteer application.

