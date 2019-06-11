Attorney General Beshear Urges Kentuckians to Report Elder Abuse

As World Elder Abuse Awareness Day approaches, Attorney General Andy Beshear is calling on Kentuckians, organizations, and communities to help protect seniors from abuse.

Kentuckians are urged to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15th by learning to recognize and report the crime.

According to the Attorney General, one in 10 elderly Americans are victims of abuse, which he says is shameful.

“Ahead of this year’s Elder Abuse Awareness Day, I ask Kentuckians to take time to help us stop senior abuse by learning the signs of abuse and how to report it,” said Beshear. “One report, one phone call can help save a senior from financial ruin or possibly save their life.”

Beshear said Kentuckians can look for these abuse red flags:

Physical Abuse

Frequent unexplained injuries or complaints of pain without obvious injury

Burns or bruises suggesting the use of instruments, cigarettes, etc.

Passive, withdrawn and emotionless behavior

Lack of reaction to pain

Injuries that appear after the person has not been seen for several days

Patient complaints of physical abuse

Sexual Abuse

Injury to the genital area

Difficulty in sitting or walking

Fear of being alone with caretakers

Patient reports a sexual assault

Neglect

Obvious malnutrition

Lack of personal cleanliness

Habitually dressed in torn or dirty clothes

Obvious fatigue and listlessness

Begs for food or water

In need of medical or dental care

Left unattended for long periods

Unusual weight loss

Bed sores

