Attorney General Beshear Urges Kentuckians to Report Elder Abuse

As World Elder Abuse Awareness Day approaches, Attorney General Andy Beshear is calling on Kentuckians, organizations, and communities to help protect seniors from abuse.
Kentuckians are urged to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15th by learning to recognize and report the crime.
According to the Attorney General, one in 10 elderly Americans are victims of abuse, which he says is shameful.
“Ahead of this year’s Elder Abuse Awareness Day, I ask Kentuckians to take time to help us stop senior abuse by learning the signs of abuse and how to report it,” said Beshear. “One report, one phone call can help save a senior from financial ruin or possibly save their life.”
Beshear said Kentuckians can look for these abuse red flags:
- Physical Abuse
- Frequent unexplained injuries or complaints of pain without obvious injury
- Burns or bruises suggesting the use of instruments, cigarettes, etc.
- Passive, withdrawn and emotionless behavior
- Lack of reaction to pain
- Injuries that appear after the person has not been seen for several days
- Patient complaints of physical abuse
- Sexual Abuse
- Injury to the genital area
- Difficulty in sitting or walking
- Fear of being alone with caretakers
- Patient reports a sexual assault
- Neglect
- Obvious malnutrition
- Lack of personal cleanliness
- Habitually dressed in torn or dirty clothes
- Obvious fatigue and listlessness
- Begs for food or water
- In need of medical or dental care
- Left unattended for long periods
- Unusual weight loss
- Bed sores