Attorney Challenges EVSC Transparency

A local attorney is raising concerns about Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation’s transparency and he’s considering legal action while meeting with board members.

That attorney filed formal notice with the board requesting more transparency.

He evened warned the school board about the consequences if his concerns aren’t addressed.

Prior to Monday’s open board meeting, members met in a separate area for Executive Sessions.

And attorney Charles Berger says, that’s part of the problem.

“All I’m trying to do is have some transparency for the community to understand how this school corporation works,” Berger explained.

That motivation led local attorney Charles Berger to distribute a notice of claim against the EVSC Board of Trustees.

“I’m a product of the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation. All three of our children are products of the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation. And I think they ought to do a better job of informing the public of how they operate,” added Berger.

EVSC board members can hold executive sessions that are closed to the public for a number of reasons, including for topics surrounding school safety, and employee and student individual concerns.

And EVSC board members say, they’ve been transparent about their conduct–not only with the public, but with Berger.

“He has also received information from our attorney. I had our attorney speak on my behalf, and on behalf of the board,” said Karen Ragland, who serves as President of the Board of Trustees.

Members add that they’ve tried to speak with Berger themselves.

“I think we’ve been very responsive–and in fact I offered to meet with him and he chose to not meet with me,” said Dr. David Smith, Superintendent of EVSC.

Berger’s explanation for his decline was he wanted an open meeting.

And while EVSC trustees say they’re operating above board–

“The superintendent does an excellent at giving us information that we need to be able to make an informative decision about the students in our corporation as well as the staff in the administration,” Ragland praised.

–For attorney Berger, it’s a case of show, not tell.

“We’ll see what they do in the next 15 days,” he said.

The board has until the second week of December to respond to Berger’s formal notice of action served to members.

He is contemplating filing a lawsuit if his concerns aren’t resolved.

Comments

comments