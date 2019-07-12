Attend the UCS Community Market on Saturday

The United Caring Services Community Market is happening in Evansville.

The event kicks off Saturday, July 13th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at the C.K. Newsome Center.

The community market is free to attend.

The fundraiser helps fund programs for the homeless including providing meals, a place to stay for men and women, help while recovering from medical issues, and apartment rentals.

