Friends of the Victory is holding a Seven Deadly Sins gala this summer.

The event will be held at the Victory Theatre on August 16th.

Food, drinks, and sinful desserts will be provided at the gala.

Casey Jones, a finalist on season 9 of American Idol, will perform at the event.

Proceeds from this gala will go toward the Light Up the Victory Campaign.

The event is presented by 104.1 WIKY and Hot 96.

