Tropicana Evansville will be hosting its annual Fireworks on the Ohio in celebration of Independence Day.

There will be food booths with a variety of vendors that will open at 5 p.m. on Riverside Drive. The fireworks begin at dusk around 9 p.m.

Fireworks on the Ohio is free to the public.

In the event of severe weather, the fireworks display may be delayed.

