AT&T Strike Ends as Workers Expected Back to Work Wednesday

A strike over “unfair labor practices” ends following 4 days of demonstrations.

Communication Workers of America District 3 has told members that the strike over AT&T has ended, effective immediately.

Workers in Kentucky, as well as eight other states, who have been on strike for 4 days, will be expected to return to work at Noon central Wednesday.

Workers, including employees in Owensboro, started striking at midnight on Friday over their claims that AT&T sent people to the negotiating table that were not qualified to make decisions. After days of talk, CWA said in a statement that they had reached an agreement with AT&T.

Comments

comments