AT&T Seeking to Hire 50 Customer Service Representatives

AT&T is looking to hire 50 customer service representatives at the Evansville Call Center. The company will be hosting an Open House hiring event in Evansville on Wednesday, June 5th.

As a frontline employee, Customer Service Representatives offer customized solutions, identify sales opportunities and provide service for thousands of customers – one at a time.

Successful candidates must have excellent communication skills, professional presentation and a desire to close the deal on sales. This consultative approach to customers’ needs delivers personalized recommendations of AT&T products and services.

Candidates can meet with AT&T staffing and hiring managers, learn about AT&T career growth opportunities and benefits, fill out an application, and be interviewed during the open house.

It is recommended to apply online ahead of time to help streamline the interview.

Comments

comments