AT&T Seeking to Hire 50 Customer Service Representatives

AT&T is looking to hire 50 customer service representatives at the Evansville Call Center. The company will be hosting an Open House hiring event in Evansville on Wednesday, June 5th.
As a frontline employee, Customer Service Representatives offer customized solutions, identify sales opportunities and provide service for thousands of customers – one at a time.
Successful candidates must have excellent communication skills, professional presentation and a desire to close the deal on sales. This consultative approach to customers’ needs delivers personalized recommendations of AT&T products and services.
Candidates can meet with AT&T staffing and hiring managers, learn about AT&T career growth opportunities and benefits, fill out an application, and be interviewed during the open house.
It is recommended to apply online ahead of time to help streamline the interview.