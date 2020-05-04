ATM Stolen From Haynies Corner Market in Evansville

According to the Evansville Police Department, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has been stolen from Haynies Corner Market in Evansville.

Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m., EPD Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at Haynies Corner Market, located at 37 Adams Ave in Evansville, Indiana.

Witnesses there told police a pickup truck had attached chains to an ATM and dragged it away from the scene. Further description of the truck was not provided.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or the stolen ATM.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

