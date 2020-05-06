EvansvilleIndiana
Atlas World Group Announces Contract Deal; Looks to Add 200 New Jobs in Evansville
Atlas World Group Inc. on Wednesday annoucned it has been awarded a portion of a $7.2 billion contract to help relocate U.S. military service members and their families around the globe
The company said because of the contract it will be hiring 200 people for its Evansville campus within the next 18 months. Atlas Group currently employs 400 people at the headquarters.
The contract is for a three-year period, including an initial nine-month transition. But the contract could last as long as nine years if the Pentagon exercises all of its options to extend.
