Athletic Workouts at Fairfield Community High School Suspended Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Fairfield Community High School in Fairfield, Illinois, has announced the cancelation of all athletic workouts due to a “potential COVID-19 cross-contamination situation.”

The high school made the announcement on Thursday on its Facebook page.

According to the post, all athletic workouts at the school will be suspended until Monday, July 13.

The post goes on to explain that no athletes at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had symptoms, but that the school wants to “error on the side of caution” until it has further information on the validity of the situation to help better preserve the health of its athletes.

