ATF Offering $5k Reward in Explosives Theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering $5,000 for information pertaining to the theft of explosives or the person responsible.

Investigators say the explosives were stolen from a construction site where crews were paving part of Highway 1094 in Morgan County.

They say the explosives were locked in a secure storage unit over the weekend. When crews returned that Monday, the equipment was gone.

Investigators won’t say what kind of explosives were taken or how much.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text to 63975 using the code ATFLOU.

Comments

comments