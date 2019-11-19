ATF & DEA Search Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club

Federal agents conducted a search of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club in Evansville, Tuesday morning.

According to Washington D.C. spokespersons for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, agents searched the bikers’ building in connection to a long-time undercover investigation.

Agents forced entry into the building, busting up the front door around 6 am Tuesday. So far, at least one person has been detained.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

An on-scene commander for the operations tells 44News this will be an on-going investigation with details being released later on.

