Ask Those Questions You’ve Been Afraid to Ask…

Want to ask those questions that you aren’t sure are appropriate?

Summer has founded a discussion panel series that engages in open dialogue with people of diverse backgrounds, so you can be open and honest while learning culture and sensitivity!





Thursday night — the first talk is “Living in America” — which will feature stories from the perspectives of first generation immigrants, second generation immigrants, and international students.

And there will be a suggestion box at each discussion, so you can feel free to ask those awkward questions without fear.

You can find “Cultural Communications” on Facebook…

This discussion panel series will feature a rotating group of moderators, panelists, and varying topics.

Cultural Communications will be hosted every other month– starting December 19th, then February 20th and April 9th…so save the dates!

