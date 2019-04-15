Ask the Expectation Coach: I Want a Partner in My Life

Welcome back to our monthly segment, “Ask the Expectation Coach” with author and coach Larry Armstead.

This month, Kevin R. asks, “How do we specify our expectation and what are the consequences of vague thoughts?

For example: I want a partner in my life, must I envision them exactly as I want them, right down the fine details?”

Well Kevin, let’s do an exercise. Call any food establishment, doesn’t matter which, and simply tell them you’d like some food.

Whoever answers the phone is going to ask you exactly what you want.

If you’re vague and unclear, you can expect that your want for food won t be fulfilled they have what you want but no clue what you want specifically.

Specificity in your desires and thoughts is very important to obtaining what you desire.

In desiring relationship, it’s important to identify the things most important to you.

Looks are great but we the old folks say, pretty is as pretty does but pretty can be pretty ugly sometimes!

Instead, be clear about the personal values that are most important and must match yours AKA the deal-breakers.

It’s then when you’re dating that you can easily identify and weed out those suitors who don’t hold your values.

But you must first know and be clear about what those values are.

Here’s a simple 3 step process that I cover in my book, ‘Where’s my Pizza’ available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble always add ‘ICE’.

Identify the expectation.

Clarify the expectation and what simple steps you’re willing to take right now.

Expanticipate (expect and anticipate) by when you plan to take action.



