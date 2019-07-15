Ask the Expectation Coach: Removing Self-Doubt and Sabotage

Welcome back to our monthly segment, “Ask the Expectation Coach” with local author and coach Larry Armstead II.

I can’t tell you how excited I am about this month’s question!

Melinda asks, “Why is it that when I set a goal, a time fruition, that do I do everything to sabotage myself?”

Now this is something I think we can all relate to, I used to be guilty of this myself.



The reason that you continue to self-sabotage as you head toward you goal is twofold: one – you’re lacking clarity. I always teach that it is almost impossible to hit a target you’ve only seen once or twice. Heading toward your goal is a target that has to be kept in your line of sight at all times so you can make sure it doesn’t move. The other problem? You’re comfortable! You can have the biggest dreams and goals in the world, but we get comfortable in never reaching them. Why? Because we know how to fail, even though we don’t like it.

We know how to not achieve. We know how to fall short. We know how to not be good enough. And guess what? Because we have mastered that, we’ve grown comfortable in it.

If you really want to reach your goals, you’re going to have to interrupt the pattern and cause yourself some discomfort knowing that the discomfort is a catalyst for change. It’ll be tempting to fall back into old habits, but you have to learn to become comfortable in the discomfort of growth. You’re not sabotaging yourself; you’re comfortable in mediocrity!

We do get comfortable in our lack of achievements because it’s kind of like we’ve already been there and done that!

