Ask the Expectation Coach: Grounding Yourself and Ignoring Nay-Sayers

Welcome back to our popular monthly segment “Ask the Expectation Coach”.

This month’s question comes from Tess who asks, “How do you ground yourself in your spiritual power and ignore naysayers?”



You know, spirituality is something really personal and can vary greatly from person to person. No matter what you believe, you must first realize that it is yours to believe.

In order to honor your spirituality and stand firm in it, you must first realize that your spiritual journey and subscription is yours and yours alone and requires no explanation or justification.

We are living in a social media era and everybody feels the need to share everything, but when it comes to spirituality and your connection to it, it’s personal.

The purpose of your spirituality is not to help you simply feel better but be better.

And I know that the excitement around it lends itself to share something quite personal with anyone who will hear, but instead of projecting that outward, try honoring your spirituality by turning it inward, establishing a daily spiritual practice, and committing to it.

I’ve been saying this for years!

What makes spirituality so great is everyone is free to believe what they want.

