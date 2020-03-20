Ascension St. Vincent Updates Statewide Visitor Restrictions, No Visitors Allowed

Ascension St. Vincent has updated temporary visitor restrictions at all hospitals across the state to limit the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. No visitors will be allowed, with some exceptions.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19, the following visitor restrictions are now in effect. They apply to all Ascension St. Vincent hospitals in Indiana to limit the risk of exposure for visitors, patients, caregivers, and employees. This is being done in alignment with the latest recommendations from public health authorities and city and state officials,” an Ascension St. Vincent representative said in a statement.

No visitors will be allowed. Exceptions may be made, for one visitor, for the areas listed below.

All visitors must be at least 18 years of age unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of a patient or other case-by-case exceptions.

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Labor and Delivery

Emergency Departments

Surgery

End-of-life and other compassionate situations

Officials say the temporary restriction will assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19, ensuring that Ascension St. Vincent is best equipped to provide exceptional care to their patients.

