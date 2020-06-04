Ascension St. Vincent Relaxes Temporary Visitor Restrictions

Some visitor restrictions at Ascension St. Vincent have been relaxed to help ensure the safety of patients while also providing them with “the optimal social and spiritual support for healing,” a spokesperson for Ascension St. Vincent announced on Thursday.

Visitor restrictions within Ascension St. Vincent buildings had been implemented in March 2020 due to health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement released by Ascension St. Vincent, this applies to all inpatients, with a special emphasis on patients in:

Emergency Departments

Intensive Care Units

Surgery or Procedural Areas

Obstetrics and Postpartum

Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)

Newly Admitted Patients

Patients at End of Life

Updated visitor guidelines outlined by Ascension St. Vincent include:

Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive or PUI patients.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening for entry.

Visitors are limited to one (1) per patient at any given time. Patients should designate an allowed

visitor for the duration of their operative procedure or the daily visit during their hospitalization.

visitor for the duration of their operative procedure or the daily visit during their hospitalization. Visiting hours may vary by site.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

Visitors should adhere to appropriate social distancing with staff, patients, and other visitors.

Visitors will be provided with a standard procedure ear-loop face mask to be worn at all times

while present in the facility. At this time, homemade masks are not permitted.

while present in the facility. At this time, homemade masks are not permitted. Exceptions may be made as appropriate

All Ascension St. Vincent facilities continue to implement safety precautions to minimize the exposure risks related to COVID-19.

Measures taken by the health care facility include screening all visitors and associates, extra disinfecting measures, proper hand hygiene, and practicing social distancing. Masks will also be provided.

Related Articles

Comments

comments