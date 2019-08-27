Ascension St. Vincent & PCMH Signs Management Service Agreement

Officials with Evansville’s Ascension St. Vincent and Perry County Memorial Hospital say their management services agreement is finalized.

The two Indiana hospitals first announced of this collaboration back in January 2019.

The MSA provides PCMH and Ascension St. Vincent the opportunity to enhance and expand services, ensuring members of the Perry County community have access to the care they need, close to home.

The agreement does not involve the purchase of assets, and both systems will remain independent while working together with physicians, clinicians and other providers delivering care for Perry County and the surrounding communities.

Comments

comments