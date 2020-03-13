Ascension St. Vincent Announces Statewide Hospital Visitor Restrictions

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent are implementing updated temporary visitor restrictions at all Ascension St. Vincent hospitals across the state of Indiana, in an effort “to reduce the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.”

The announcement was made in a statement issued by Ascension St. Vincent officials on Thursday. They say their decision is in alignment with the latest recommendations from public health authorities and city and state officials.

The current visitation policy at Ascension St. Vincent hospitals across Indiana includes the following points:

Points of entrance into buildings will be limited.

All visitors will be screened when entering the building.

If a visitor lives in a community with a confirmed case of COVID-19, he/she will be asked not to

enter the building. Exceptions will be made for the parent/legal guardian of an inpatient minor

with no other positive screens.

enter the building. Exceptions will be made for the parent/legal guardian of an inpatient minor with no other positive screens. If a visitor screens positive to any of these questions, or if he/she has a temperature of 100.1

degrees or higher, he/she will not be permitted to visit.

degrees or higher, he/she will not be permitted to visit. Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of

a patient or other case-by-case exception.

a patient or other case-by-case exception. Visitors will not be allowed for patients with COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations.

A parent/legal guardian will be allowed to stay with a minor child who is hospitalized for

COVID-19.

COVID-19. Local hospital leadership will determine further visitor restrictions at their discretion.

We appreciate the cooperation of our visitors, patients, employees and providers to support our infection

control efforts and help minimize the spread of respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Comments

comments