Articles of Impeachment to Proceed Against President Donald Trump

The next step in the impeachment process took place Thursday morning.

Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi has asked the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. During a news conference, Pelosi said, “The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution….leaves us no choice but to act.”

This follows an inquiry by the House into whether Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into the son of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his dealings with a Ukraine company.

President Trump has denied these charges, saying for weeks that his phone call with the Ukraine leader was “pefect.”

No timetable has been set yet for when the House is expected to vote on impeachment.

