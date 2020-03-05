Art Van Furniture Announces Closure of All Its Locations

Art Van Furniture Inc. is closing all its locations and beginning liquidation sales, the company announced Friday.

This includes the locations in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. There are currently seven stores in Indiana. Art Van Evansville, however, will remain open. The location is owned and operated by local businessman, Mike McCord.

According to the company, the brands and operating performance were hit hard by a “challenging retail environment.”

The very first Art Van Furniture store opened in Detroit in 1959.

Comments

comments