Art Van Donates 15 Mattress Sets to Evansville Fire Department

A Tri-State company helps Evansville firefighters get a good night’s rest.

Art Van Furniture delivered 15 new mattresses to Evansville Fire Department Station 9 as part of their Pure Sleep First Response program.”

Evansville firefighters say some of the beds they sleep on came with the station when it was built more than 30 years ago, which can take a toll on their bodies.

In December 2018, Art Van Furniture donated 15 new mattresses to Station 17 and there are more donations to come.

The retailer plans to update the mattresses at all of the Evansville fire stations in the next few years.

