Art Van to Donate 15 Mattress Sets to Evansville Fire Department

Art Van Furniture in Evansville and Illinois will continue their commitment to helping ensure the health and comfort of first responders.

The retailer will donate 15 mattress sets to the Evansville Fire Department Station 9 on Wednesday, September 25th at 11 a.m.

In December 2018, Art Van Evansville donated 15 mattresses to Evansville Fire Department Station 17.

Each fire station in the community will receive new mattresses over the next few years, according to the retailer.

