Art, Music and Family Activities in a Lovely Setting

Daviess County Public Library is celebrating 5 years of bringing art and music into the lives of community members…

Celebrating our 5th Anniversary of this festival. Competition for best in show and youth category. Many of our local artists will exhibit their works and Beyond Blu Blues band will perform. Food trucks on location. A great day for all you art lovers to come out. Demonstrating various art techniques.



Admission is free, and the evet runs Saturday, 12-5pm at Daviess County Public Library.

