Art Hub: A Beautiful, Budding New Venue for New Art and Artists

Historic downtown Newburgh has been blossoming the last few years…with new boutiques, eateries, events and more–

And now they’ve found a fresh flower in the garden, and this one is as unique as its new home.

Classic “Realist” painter Chris Thomas, a professional artist and instructor, looked at his Henderson, Kentucky, studio one day and decided he needed room to grow.



I’ve been teaching art lessons in downtown Henderson for a number of years.

The classes have been growing and it was just time for me to make a new, fresh start and move to a different area.

When “Tin Fish” relocated, Chris knew he’d found the place to plant new roots, and spread his artistic branches.

Over the years I’ve noticed that most of my students were coming across the bridge from Evansville, Newburgh, and New Harmony.

And it just made sense to move to Newburgh. A big portion of my people were coming from the Newburgh area.

Art Hub offers a carefully curated selection, so you never know what you’ll find… like jewelry made with sea glass from the Santa Cruz shore, classes where you get individualized instruction in a group setting…

–So you can bring a project you want to make, but don’t know where to begin, and Chris can guide you from start to finish–

One of my students have a photo of this scene he really wanted to paint. But he’s like, ‘I don’t even know where to begin.’

So one of the things I may do, I may do a quick demonstration of how I would start this painting.

And it gives an idea of where you begin and where you are going, because a lot of the ideas that people want to start with, have a lot of detail.

But I told him to squint down, blur out the image, we want to paint a blur of color and then we start adding detail upon that.

And he is making really good headway.

I think this is just 2 nights of painting and he is coming along really well.

And workshops where you focus on a specific skill, with expert advice!

Historic downtown Newburgh was already blooming, and now has a beautiful, budding venue for new art and artists!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments