Arson Investigation Follows Daviess County House Fire

A Wednesday night fire in Daviess County, Kentuck is being investigated as a possible arson.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man reported the back of his home in the 3900 block of Highway 764 was on fire.

The caller said they believed someone had started the fire just before 8:45 p.m.

The man and a woman were in the Pleasant Ridge Community home when they smelled smoke and discovered the fire on the outer wall of the home.

Daviess County Fire and Kentucky State Police arson investigators were called to the scene.

The suspicious fire remains under investigation.

