Arrests Made in Elementary Playground Fire

A elementary school playground was set on fire early Monday morning and arrests were made in Muhlenberg County.

Greenville Police Department and Greenville Fire Department responded to Greenville Elementary School after midnight Monday morning to a fire at the school’s playground. Crews were able to get the fire out but, there was damage to parts of the playground including a slide.

During the investigation, Greenville police identified three juveniles intentionally starting the fire. All three juveniles were charged with Criminal Mischief, with one of the juveniles was additionally charged with Possession of Marijuana.

