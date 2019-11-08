Arrest Warrants Issued for 3 People in Connection With Drowning of Toddler

Three family members in Marion, Indiana are facing neglect charges in connection with the drowning death of a two-year-old.

Karla Donaldson, 56, is accused of smoking methamphetamine and failing to supervise two children on June 11th, 2018 resulting in the death of one child. She faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent and possession of meth.

Daniel Donaldson, 59, and Kevin Donaldson, 29, also face charges of neglect of a dependent.

Court documents say the two children were visiting their father, Kevin Donaldson, who lived and worked with his father Daniel Donaldson.

According to police, Karla was preparing supper when she found the victim floating face down in the pool. The children had been out of her sight for 10 or 15 minutes.

Daniel and Kevin Donaldson are being charged for not securing the pool, and for leaving children under the care of someone under the influence of meth.

Karla admitted to using meth the day of the incident.

Comments

comments