Arrest Warrant Issued for Man in Violent Stabbing Case

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Owensboro man wanted for a violent stabbing. Aung S. Oo, 36, is wanted by the Owensboro Police Department for two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

On November 1st at 11:23 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located three victims with knife wounds.

All three were transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

44News is told their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Oo is considered armed and dangerous. If located contact the OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments