Arrest Made After Rockport Police Find Several Explosive Devices at Home

A man is behind bars on a $30,000 cash bond after officers say they found destructive devices on his property during an investigation.

The Rockport Police Department says they were notified on Friday of a tip involving drug activity at a residence.

Police say they went to the residence to investigate and received written consent to search.

During the search, officers say they saw an open box containing several explosive devices.

Authorities say they requested assistance from the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team.

The EOD Team checked the devices and determined they were destructive devices and took the items into their possession.

After completing the investigation, a resident of the property, Jesse Chancellor, was arrested and taken to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center.

Chancellor is charged with 22 counts of possession of a destructive device, four counts of neglect of a dependent child, criminal recklessness, and several misdemeanors.

Comments

comments