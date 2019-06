An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Owensboro. Cortemius Martez Peoples, 42, of Bowling Green, Kentucky was charged and convicted in the murder of Nick Decker.

On June 2nd, officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of West 9th Street. Authorities located Nick Decker, 25, of Owensboro with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoples was charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree burglary, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

