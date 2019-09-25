EvansvilleIndiana

Arrest Made in Murder of Delvin Mitchell

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell.

Evansville police arrested 27-year-old Amber Brewer Wednesday afternoon and charged her in connection with the case.

Mitchell was killed just after midnight on January 25th, 2019. He was found unresponsive by officers in the 2300 block of Frisse Ave.

Authorities were able to recover the murder weapon from Pigeon Creek near Diamond Ave.

Brewer is currently in Henderson County Jail on federal firearm charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Mitchell’s death is asked to call EPD.

 

 

