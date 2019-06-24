NEW DETAILS: Arrest Made in Evansville Murder

An Evansville Police report confirms a man has been arrested in connection to a murder from last week.

Cory Lee Hughes was found dead inside a home in the 600 block of East Maryland Street, Friday morning.

Brandon Brown, 38, of Evansville, was arrested over the weekend.

Brown is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a police report, Hughes was shot once in the head.

The report details the investigation in which police say they found the gun used in the shooting at Brown’s home.

They also say blood evidence was found in Brown’s vehicle which was caught on surveillance video outside of Hughes home during the time of the murder.

When questioned, Brown told police he confronted Hughes after he saw on Facebook that his wife was going to run away to Oregan with Hughes.

Brown also told police, Hughes had a knife and cut him during the exchange. However, police say they did not find a knife at the scene.

Phone records show Hughes called Brown’s wife the morning of the shooting.

Brown is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

