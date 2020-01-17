Arrest Made in Evansville Attempted Armed Buglary

An arrest has been made following an attempted armed buglary at an Evansville home earlier this week.

21-year-old Perrion Grady is in Vanderburgh County Jail facing charges of Armed Buglary with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

According to Evansville Police, Grady was a suspect in an attempted armed buglary on January 13th at a home in the 700 block of East Virginia Street. In an affidavit, Grady and another suspect kicked in a door while holding a gun. After kicking in the first door, they had issue making a full entry into the home due to a “Stop Stick” which held the secondary door from being fully kicked in.

A victim saw a hand with a gun reach through the door and continue to attempt to get into the home. A second person yelled at the person and both Grady and the other suspect ran away. Local surveillance video led to witnesses to identify Grady.

Three days later, Evansville Police pulled Grady over during a traffic stop. Grady was taken into custody, where EPD said he admitted to his involvement in the attempted burglary. Grady told police that the gun used in the incident was a pellet gun.

Grady remains behind bars with no bond. Evansville Police continue to look for the other suspect in the attempted burglary.

Comments

comments