Arrest Made in Connection With Double Homicide

The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the suspect arrested in connection with a double homicide. Evansville police arrested 46-year-old Ernest Douglas Tuesday morning and booked him into Vanderburgh County Jail.

EPD was called to a resident in the 1900 block of Plantation Court for a welfare check when the bodies were found.

The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of their families.

