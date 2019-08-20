EvansvilleIndiana

Arrest Made in Connection With Double Homicide

The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the suspect arrested in connection with a double homicide. Evansville police arrested 46-year-old Ernest Douglas Tuesday morning and booked him into Vanderburgh County Jail.

Ernest Lee Douglas

EPD was called to a resident in the 1900 block of Plantation Court for a welfare check when the bodies were found.

The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of their families.

