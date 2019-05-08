Army Sergeant Arrested in Connection With Shooting of Indiana Teen

A soldier from Kentucky is arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Beech Grove teenager. Police say 26-year-old military police sergeant German Parra was arrested in Kentucky on murder charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Xavier Weir.
Police say last month, Parra and a teenager accused Weir of robbing the teen’s brother and set up a fake drug deal to confront him. Video footage shows Parra and the teenager arriving at the scene and firing a gun at Weir’s vehicle.
Shortly after the shooting, 16-year-old Isaiha Funez was arrested and charged in Weir’s murder.
Parra is stationed at Fort Knox but is originally from Indianapolis.
He’s due back in court later this month.