There have been several reports across the area of people receiving text messages saying they’ve been selected in the draft.

The message says the army tried contacting the recipient by mail and email without success. Then they are told to go to the nearest branch for immediate departure to the Middle East.

The fake texts also list a phone number for people to call if they have any questions.

However, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command does not make the decision to start the draft because it’s handled by the Selective Secret Service.

And right now, the agency says it’s conducting business as usual and in the event of a national emergency that indicated a draft congress and the president would be required to pass official legislation authorizing it.

The U.S. Military has been an all-volunteer force since 1973 and army recruiting has remained unchanged since the Vietnam War.

