Armed Man Shot During Confrontation With Evansville Police Tuesday Night

Evansville Police continue to investigate a shooting involving an armed man on the city’s east side.

According to EPD, the man was shot during a confrontation with police. The incident began when a woman reported the man threatening her with a knife.

The incident took place in the 2900 block of Ree St. EPD says that a tourniquet was applied by officers and medical crews were called to the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital with his current medical condition unknown.

We have a crew at the scene and will report the latest.

Comments

comments