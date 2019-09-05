Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Against Forever 21

Ariana Grande is suing the popular clothing brand Forever 21.

She’s going after the clothing company and spin-off beauty brand Riley Rose for allegedly stealing the singer’s name, likeness, and other intellectual property.

Grande’s legal team claims the company tried to reach an endorsement deal with the popstar, but the two sides could not agree on financial terms, so the deal fell apart.

The lawsuit claims the company and Riley Rose still published pictures and video that made it seem like Grande was endorsing the brand.

Grande is demanding $10 million in damages for copyright infringement.

