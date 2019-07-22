An Argument Over a Dog Bite Results in a Shots Fire Call for EPD

The Evansville Police were called to a home on Sunday morning for a shots fired report.

When they arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Harriet Street, a woman told them her boyfriend had fired a gun inside the home before running off.

She told police the gun was fired at her feet after the couple started arguing over a dog bite that happened earlier that day.

According to the report, a friend, who was present then push the boyfriend, Terry Johnson, 27, out of the home. As the woman was closing the door, the boyfriend is said to have fired several more shots into the house.

After further investigation, the victim told police the dog was owned by Johnson who lives at the home with her and several others. She said the dog bit her Sunday morning, which she says has happened before.

That is when the victim left the house, saying she wouldn’t stay there until Johnson got rid of the dog. Later in the day, she came back to the home with her friend to pack a bag of clothes.

Reports from the victim, as well as cell phone video from the friend, show that Johnson then fired at least once at the victim after the argument over the dog was brought up again.

During the struggle to get Johnson out of the house the dog also bit the victim’s friend.

Johnson was located in the area by police and arrested. While Johnson was in the EPD’s interview room by himself, police say he became destructive. Police say he broke a table and caused damage to the walls.

Johnson is facing possible charges including attempted murder and shooting a firearm into a dwelling.

