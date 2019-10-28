Area Teachers Demand Better Pay

More communities are dealing with teacher shortages including right here in the tri-state. One of the biggest reasons is low pay and dozens of teachers packed the EVSC school board meeting, demanding answers. When it comes to teacher salaries, there are some big gaps in the local school corporation.

In fact, while EVSC superintendent Dr. David Smith is among the highest paid in the state’s largest school systems, the teachers are paid the least. This is why at Monday’s school board meeting, EVSC teachers wore red and marched down to the school corporation. The teachers and community members filled every seat in the house.

“We are teachers. We are trained to be teachers. Let them teach,” says a retired teacher.

EVSC teachers are calling on the school corporation to grant them more livable wages by asking them why funding is going to new programs and more job positions.

“If you remove superintendents salary completely then that puts less than two dollars on our employees’ paycheck,” says EVSC superintendent Dr. David Smith. He says this isn’t where the problem lies.

“The reality is that the state of Indiana has not kept pace with inflation,” says Dr. Smith. “There are many people who say, ‘the state of Indiana spends more on public education than they ever have,’ and while that may be a true statement, there are hundreds of school districts that have not been able to keep pace with inflation.”

Dr. Smith says right now there is an 88 million dollar gap between school funding and keeping up with inflation for the EVSC alone. This gap is expected to reach 100 million dollars. Although, some people say this funding problem is not a surprise.

“The state legislature magically found that revenue is going to come in 400 million dollars higher than what they projected when they set their budget. That’s the second biannual budget that they’ve done that,” says Michael Rust, President of Evansville Teachers Association.

Teachers are calling on administrators to have an online learning day on November 19th so they can rally at the statehouse, supporting legislators who are fighting for a change.

