Area McDonald’s Seeking to Hire 1,650 New Employees

In the next coming weeks, area McDonald’s restaurants will hire 1,650 new employees in surrounding communities.

The fast-food giant said employees can take advantage of an education program that helps employees earn a high school diploma, learn English as a second language, and get access to career advising services. In addition, employees could receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, and some locations, free tuition.

Click here to see a full list of area McDonald’s restaurants looking to hire members of the community.

Comments

comments