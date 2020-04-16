Area Leaders Give Back to the Community During Pandemic

It’s during these times where people are coming together despite the circumstances.

Some area leaders are working together to give back to those in our community.

“We are just trying to help spread some love,” says Missy Mosby, Councilwoman.

It was at Knight Township on the corner of Vogel and Weinback in Evansville where the cars were lining up.

“It’s been crazy busy, like there is a line back there and it was like that last week too,” says Karyle Elder, Just Stylin Salon, owner.

The order up, tacos with a side of extra kindness.

“We just wanna let people know hey it’s tough times,” says Mosby. “But we’re going to get through this together and you’ve always got a friend here.”

City Councilwoman Missy Mosby partnering with Commissioner Ben Shoulders and some other local business owners providing lunch to those in the neighborhood.

“It’s a local business person. He’s able to get some of his employees business today,” says Mosby. “We have free food to those that need it, free food going out to our local heroes, which is our police department, fire department, local healthcare workers.”

Within an hour, more than two hundred tacos handed out.

Donations were also collected to help support other neighborhoods in the upcoming weeks.

“Instead of focusing on self and what you’re going through, there is probably someone else out there going through something a little bit harder,” says Elder. “So maybe we focus on how we can help that person instead of complaining about where we are.”

And despite all going on in the world right now, it’s the compassion that can help, even in the smallest ways.

“We just want everyone to know how much we appreciate Evansville and the community support,” says Mosby.

