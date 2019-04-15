Area Hospitals Lifting Flu Visitation Restrictions

April 15th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Hospitals in the Tri-State area are lifting their visitation restrictions following the decline in reported flu cases. The following hospitals lifting their ban include: Deaconess Health System; Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital; St. Vincent, Evansville IN; St. Vincent Warrick, IN; Daviess Community Hospital, Washington, IN; Gibson General Hospital, Princeton, IN; Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes, IN; Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper, IN; Methodist Hospital, Henderson KY and The Women’s Hospital, Newburgh, IN.

All facilities continue to closely monitor local flu activity, and encourage individuals with flu-like symptoms to postpone their visit until symptoms have subsided, including:

  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Aches
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Vomiting or diarrhea

