Area Hospitals Lifting Flu Visitation Restrictions

Hospitals in the Tri-State area are lifting their visitation restrictions following the decline in reported flu cases. The following hospitals lifting their ban include: Deaconess Health System; Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital; St. Vincent, Evansville IN; St. Vincent Warrick, IN; Daviess Community Hospital, Washington, IN; Gibson General Hospital, Princeton, IN; Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes, IN; Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper, IN; Methodist Hospital, Henderson KY and The Women’s Hospital, Newburgh, IN.

All facilities continue to closely monitor local flu activity, and encourage individuals with flu-like symptoms to postpone their visit until symptoms have subsided, including:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

Chills

Aches

Runny or stuffy nose

Vomiting or diarrhea

