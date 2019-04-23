Are YOU Up for the SWAT Challenge?

May the force be with you…not the Jedi force…the police force!

The EPD Foundation’s Annual SWAT Challenge is coming up and we’ve got everything you need to know to participate in or watch this amazing race.

And if you’re needing to get in better shape first?

Hard Hiit Fitness is offering free Saturday morning training sessions at 10am.

The 5th Annual SWAT Challenge is May 4th…in case you wonder why I said may the force be with you…





It’s the only urban obstacle course in town!

You can run, jump over objects, and scale walls just like you’re a member of the SWAT team.

The race opens at 8am, with different waves of racers, and goes until 1 pm.

You can register at epdfoundation.org.

Are you up for the challenge?

