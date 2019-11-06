Arctic Airmasses Move In

We are bypassing the season of fall and diving head first into winter season as we head into mid-November. Multiple shots of cold air is forecast to roll into the Tri-State that will knock temperatures well-below normal. As we conclude the work week our latest cold front will bring the return of light-to-moderate showers. Thursday will be the day of transitioning. An arctic cold front will be sliding through the Tri-State bringing a significant cool down. As the cold air filters in the Tri-State Thursday morning lingering rainfall will still be pushing through the area. We will hit our high temperature early Thursday morning and free-fall into the lower-30s by Thursday afternoon. Many will wake up to a cold rain. However, if the moisture sticks around some of our northern communities, primarily north of I-64, could see a change over to a rain/snow mix by late morning. No accumulations or travel delays are expected.



One thing is for sure, cold air is on the way. Multiple blasts of arctic air will be rolling into the Tri-State within the next 5 days. We drop from the mid-40s into the lower-20s by Friday morning. Luckily, we rebound into the upper-50s by Sunday afternoon with the addition of sunny skies. However, by Monday another shot of Arctic air moves in slamming our temperature back down into the 20s and even teens.



With all this cold air in place, many might wonder about snow chance possibilities. As of right now, confidence is building for snow showers Sunday into Monday. The 44 Weather Team will have updates of the pending snow chances. We will keep you updated on the timing, intensity, and accumulations in the upcoming days. As of now, have the winter coats, scarfs, and hats ready to go its getting COLD!

